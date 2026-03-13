Braintree Fire Department welcomes new therapy dog

The Braintree Fire Department has a new member on the team.

Meet Halli Halligan, the department’s newest therapy dog.

Halli is a friendly yellow Labrador Retriever who is currently undergoing specialized training.

Once her training is complete, Halli will help firefighters and community members cope after traumatic events.

Her role will focus on reducing stress, offering comfort, and promoting emotional wellness—proving that sometimes the most powerful support comes with four paws and a wagging tail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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