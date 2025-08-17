Braintree falls to Washington in Little League World Series game

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The Braintree Little Leaguers fell to Washington in the World Series on Sunday morning.

The team lost 3-2 in an attempt to stay alive and move on to the next round of the tournament after a big win on Saturday.

Braintree scored two runs in the second inning.

Braintree American loses to Bonney Lake / Sumner LL, Washington (Northwest) 3-2 in a tremendous game by both teams. Braintree American’s historic season comes to an end. What a summer it’s been and the team has so much to be proud of! Congrats to Bonney Lake / Sumner LL and… — Braintree American Little League (@braintreeALL) August 17, 2025

The boys were playing after a less-than-24-hour turnaround time.

The 12-year-old brought their team back to the tournament for the first time in 72 years.

Washington will advance to the next round of the elimination bracket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

