Braintree advances after beating Texas in Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The Braintree American Little League won a win-or-go-home game Saturday evening after a 90-minute weather delay, the Wamps took the field against Texas.

Braintree went down early 2-0, but they rallied back and scored multiple runs in each of the first few innings. The Wamps went on to win 7-3 and advance to play Sunday morning at 9.

Southside Tavern held a watch party Saturday night to watch the Wamps play. The bar was packed with fans wearing their blue Braintree shirts.

Helen Lynch was one of the Braintree faithful at the tavern. She is all about Braintree baseball, and even said “no” when family asked her to go out of town for a visit. Lynch said she wanted to stay in Braintree to root on the boys.

“Been here 60 years. I love Braintree youth sports,” Lynch said.

She brought a Braintree baseball bag that was about 50 years old. She said her boys used it back when they played.

“I kept it all these years, such a treasure, what memories. That’s what it’s about for my age makes me happy.”

There were lots of cheers, especially at the end when Braintree sealed the win. Eric Anderson was pumped for the victory and said the little leaguers are making their hometown proud.

“Everybody loves it, it’s just a great town and everybody loves baseball,” Anderson said. “I’m hoping they win and keep moving on. The more they play, the team’s get tougher so it’s going to be hard.”

Braintree plays at 9 on Sunday morning.

