Brace yourself for the buzz: Brood XIV to bring cicadas to Mass. Where will they emerge?

Billions of buzzing cicadas will soon emerge in a dozen states, including Massachusetts, experts say.

The second-largest group of periodical cicadas, known as Brood XIV, will wake up from their 17-year slumber to mate and come out of the ground when soil temperatures hit 64 degrees.

Brood XIV, also known as the “Great(er) Eastern Brood,” could start appearing in the Bay State as early as this month, however, they will typically emerge in May and stick around until June.

Cicada infestations are expected in Southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, according to a map shared by the University of Connecticut.

UConn noted that Cape Cod is an “unusual” place for cicadas to emerge due to the sandy soil conditions.

Parts of Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia are also set to see cicadas.

The cicadas will be noisy when they emerge. Males will sing to attract a female who will lay her eggs and then die, with her babies emerging 17 years later in a new cycle.

Cicadas don’t bite or sting, and aren’t toxic.

Those interested in tracking the emergence can download the Cicada Safari app.

Periodical cicadas were first recorded by the Pilgrims at Plymouth Colony in 1634, but they were known to the Native Americans for centuries before European contact, according to Cicada Safari.

Brood XIV last emerged in 2008.

