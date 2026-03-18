BPD releases body cam footage of response to driver who fell down a ventilation shaft at hotel

BOSTON — Boston police have released the body camera footage of their response to a delivery driver who fell 20 feet down a ventilation shaft at a hotel in Boston back on March 6.

Officers responded to a report of a person trapped at the Omni Parker House at 60 School Street in the city’s downtown section just before 7 a.m. that morning. They learned quickly a man had plummeted into the shaft.

In the video, you can hear officers looking for the victim calling out, “where are you?!”, to which he responds, “I’m over here!”

The victim was conscious and alert at the time of the emergency response, according to police.

In a statement on the incident, Boston’s Deputy Building Commissioner Marc Joseph said, “The safety of Boston’s residents, workers, and visitors is our top priority. Property owners have a responsibility to ensure that all structural elements of their buildings, including sidewalk window well grates and other exterior components, are properly maintained and safe. Our inspectors responded promptly to assess the condition, and a maintenance violation will be issued. We will work with the property owner to ensure the necessary repairs are made and the area is brought into compliance to prevent future hazards.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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