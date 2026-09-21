BPD: Man, teen flee Roxbury shooting, crash into marked cruiser

Boston police have released new details into a shooting that took place in Roxbury, earlier this week. — Boston police have released new details into a shooting that took place in Roxbury, earlier this week.

A person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Wednesday night. Two people attempted to flee the scene, but were later arrested by police.

Police have now provided more details as to what went into the capture of the alleged suspects.

One of the first officers on scene saw the suspects attempting to flee on a motorcycle the wrong way down Shawmut Ave, eventually taking a left onto Madison Park Court.

The suspects ended up colliding with a marked cruiser that pulled onto Madison Park Court, according to police, who then say both suspects attempted to flee on foot but were captured after a brief foot pursuit.

As a result, Christopher Amill Jr, 20 of Dorchester, was arrested alongside a 17-year-old juvenile male.

Amill was arraigned in Roxbury District Court on a number of charges that include Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, as well as assault and various gun charges.

The 17-year-old juvenile was arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on a number of assault and gun charges.

A further investigation into the teen determined that there were warrants out for his arrest in connection with other firearm charges, unarmed robbery of a pesron 60+, assault and battery on a person 60+, and larceny under $1,200, according to Boston Police.

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