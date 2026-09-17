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Two suspects flee on scooter after man shot in the leg in Roxbury, police say

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Two suspects flee on scooter after man shot in the leg in Roxbury, police say
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

An investigation is underway after a person was shot in the leg in Roxbury on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of Dudley and Washington Street around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

The man was transported to a hospital to be treated for his gunshot wound to the leg.

Two suspects reportedly fled the scene on a scooter, Boston police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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