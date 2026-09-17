Two suspects flee on scooter after man shot in the leg in Roxbury, police say

An investigation is underway after a person was shot in the leg in Roxbury on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of Dudley and Washington Street around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

The man was transported to a hospital to be treated for his gunshot wound to the leg.

Two suspects reportedly fled the scene on a scooter, Boston police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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