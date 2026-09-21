Car crashes into golf pro shop in Newton, injures three

NEWTON, Mass. — Three people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a Newton golf club’s pro shop, Saturday.

The crash happened at the Brae Burn Country Club, shortly after noon. A person driving a white Mercedes sedan crashed into the pro shop. As a result, the driver and two pro shop employees were transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital.

All injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to police.

The fire department and city engineer were also called to the scene. They worked to make sure the building was structurally sound prior to boarding up the wall.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Brae Burn Country Club for a statement on the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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