White shark attacks seal off the coast of Nantucket

NANTUCKET, Mass. — Video of a shark attacking a seal off the coast of Nantucket, was captured by two people walking along the beach.

The attack happened at Great Point, Sunday morning according to Carrie Drayton and Tyler O’Brien, who sent the video into Boston 25 News.

In the video you can see the dorsal fin and tail fin of the shark, surrounded by a pool of blood. Later in the video you can see another seal still on the beach.

The shark in the video is a white shark according to a post by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, who say that white shark activity peaks in September and October.

“They can hunt in shallow water close to shore” according to Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The video captured by Drayton and O’Brien is great proof of just how close the sharks are able to get, as the shoreline is clearly visible throughout the encounter.

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