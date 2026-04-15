BPD commissioner to testify before council on body camera policies

BOSTON — Commissioner Michael Cox will willingly testify on protocols regarding the release of police body camera footage in the aftermath of a fatal officer encounter in Roxbury last month.

Officer Nicholas O’Malley was charged in the death of Stephen King back in early March. Police were responding to a call of an alleged carjacking, when O’Malley opened fire. His defense claims King was going to run over officers at the scene.

There has been growing public pressure to release the body camera footage, as District Attorney Kevin Hayden says the video showed probable cause to charge O’Malley with murder, and his use of force was not justified.

Over $500,000 has been raised to support O’Malley and his family in the aftermath of his arrest.

Boston city councilors say they want more information when it comes to protocol on releasing body camera footage, arguing that some changes are need for transparency.

“It’s about making sure that transparency is not selective, but consistent, and that this council has the information it needs to fulfil its responsibility to the people who live in the city of Boston,” said Councilor Miniard Culpepper during a meeting today.

“We do have a policy, it’s based on public records law that has exemptions, but those exemptions aren’t forever. So the fact is we will be transparent, for the particular case you’re making reference to, the District Attorney owns that space,” said Cox, regarding the release of the footage.

“And he’s dictated that it won’t be released until he feels as though it won’t impact the criminal prosecution.”

Attorney Ben Crump, who has represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, will represent the family of Stephenson King while Attorney David Yannetti will represent O’Malley. Yannetti represented Karen Read.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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