Boy struck by city-owned truck while crossing the street in Malden, police say

MALDEN, Mass. — A young boy was struck by a city-owned truck while crossing the street with his mother in Malden on Wednesday night, police said.

The mother and child were crossing the street at the intersection of Summer and Maple streets when the child was struck around 7 p.m., Malden Police Chief Glenn Cronin said. The mother was not injured.

The boy suffered an apparent head injury but was conscious and alert at the scene, Cronin said. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. His condition was not known on Thursday.

The vehicle was a “pick-up style truck” that is owned by the City of Malden, police said.

Additional information was not available on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

