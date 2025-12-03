Boston’s Winterfest returns to Charlestown for 2025 holiday season

BOSTON — Boston’s beloved Winterfest is back in Charlestown—bigger, brighter, and more magical than ever.

This weekend, The Yard at Hood Park has been transformed into a full-fledged winter wonderland, inviting visitors into a warm, festive escape packed with holiday spirit.

“After years of producing some of Boston’s most beloved large-scale events, it’s been an exciting process to take Winter Fest to the next level,” says Giancarlo Natale, Event Director of Winter Fest. “We’ve reimagined the experience to showcase local food and beverage favorites, interactive family activities, rides, and unique shops all designed to capture the spirit of Boston in a truly festive way.”

Guests can wander through dazzling holiday lights and enjoy the sounds of seasonal music while exploring a European-style winter market featuring local vendors offering artisanal treats, specialty gifts, and hands-on activities like face painting.

The festival brings signature attractions as well, including a towering Ferris wheel visible from I-93, the Après Ski Veuve Clicquot Gondola Lounge, a life-size ice castle, and an elaborate gingerbread house.

Winterfest runs December 6–7, 12–14, and 19–30 (closed December 24 and 25).

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the link here.

