Boston’s iconic Citgo sign to be repositioned

Changes are coming to the iconic scenery behind Fenway Park’s Green Monster.

The famous Citgo sign, which has loomed over MLB’s oldest ballpark since 1940, will slide 120 feet east and be put 30 feet higher, city officiials said Wednesday.

The move to ensure the sign is still visible from inside Fenway Park coincides with the final phase of a development project to build a 200-million-dollar, seven-story, 250-thousand-square-foot office space for the Red Sox next to the ballpark.

The new building would tower over the Green Monster and replace the parking garage on Landsdowne Street.

“This repositioning will ensure that the CITGO Sign remains visible in our skyline for generations to come,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement.

“The CITGO Sign is a beloved treasure for Kenmore Square and residents across Boston,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said. “I’m thrilled and grateful that so many partners came together to preserve this iconic Sign for generations to come.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

