Boston’s historic Union Oyster House being sold

BOSTON — Union Oyster House, a Boston landmark and America’s oldest restaurant, is being sold to a Texas family.

Despite the ownership change, the new owners say customers shouldn’t expect changes at the historic Boston restaurant.

They say they plan to keep the Union Oyster House as it is — preserving the landmark’s longtime character and traditions.

For generations, the Union Oyster House has been a fixture in Boston’s historic downtown, attracting locals, tourists and visitors looking for a taste of the city’s history.

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The family also owns the NBA’s Houston Rockets and the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun. The Sun are set to relocate to Houston after this season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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