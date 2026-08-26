Mass. couple accused of fraudulently collecting $267K in benefits

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Bridgewater couple is facing multiple charges after authorities allege they fraudulently obtained more than $267,000 in state and federal government benefits they were not eligible to receive.

Rachel Kadis, 32, and Brian Ferreira, 34, were arraigned in court on several counts of theft and fraud.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, an investigation found that Kadis allegedly fraudulently induced state and federal benefit programs, including Supplemental Security Income (SSI), the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and MassHealth, to provide her with more than $267,000 in needs-based benefits.

Prosecutors allege Kadis and her family were not eligible for the benefits.

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Investigators say that although Kadis and Ferreira were married and lived together with their four children, Kadis falsely portrayed herself as an unmarried single mother living alone with her children.

Kadis also allegedly forged the couple’s lease to remove any mention of Ferreira and used the forged leases as proof that she was part of a single-parent household.

She allegedly provided false testimony about Ferreira’s absence from the home and made numerous false written statements about the couple’s resources, living arrangements, marital status and family composition to convince benefit programs that she qualified for assistance.

Investigators allege Ferreira lived with his family, had a steady income, had access to employer-provided family health insurance, received additional monthly payments from the Veterans Administration and took paid leave to care for his wife and children.

The indictments also allege Ferreira knowingly benefited from the fraud, including receiving free food for the household and additional income.

According to investigators, the estimated losses from the programs were:

Social Security: $45,500

SNAP: $34,600

MassHealth: $167,000

Mass SSI State Supplement Program: $6,200

Rental Assistance for Families in Transition: $14,500

Kadis was arraigned on the following charges:

Three counts of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme

One count of public assistance fraud by single scheme

One count of false statement for medical assistance by single scheme

One count of publishing a false financial statement by single scheme

Three counts of forgery

Three counts of uttering

One count of perjury by false sworn testimony

Four counts of false statement under penalties of perjury

Ferreira was arraigned on:

One count of receiving stolen property over $1,200 by single scheme

One count of misleading a criminal and/or civil investigation

One count of conspiracy to defraud the MassHealth program

Both Kadis and Ferreira pleaded not guilty to the charges. Their appearances were waived for their next hearing, which is scheduled for Sept. 28.

GoFundMe Charges

Ferreira and Kadis have also been indicted in a separate criminal case in which investigators allege they fraudulently raised money through a GoFundMe campaign for an unhoused man but never provided him with the funds.

On June 8, 2025, the man reported to Bridgewater police that Ferreira and Kadis were raising money through a GoFundMe campaign they said would benefit him, but that the couple refused to give him the money.

More than $18,000 was raised, but the man reported that he never received any of the funds.

On March 11, Kadis started a GoFundMe campaign titled “Support Greg’s Journey to Stability,” which raised $17,800. The man died on July 1 without receiving any of the money.

Investigators allege that when GoFundMe demanded that the couple return the unspent campaign funds so the company could issue direct refunds to donors, the couple had to borrow money from various revolving credit accounts to meet the demand.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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