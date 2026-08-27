State police investigating serious three-vehicle crash on I-95 in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a serious multi-vehicle crash occurred in Westwood.

According to state police, the incident occurred just before 9:30 PM, when troopers responded to the area on I-95 Southbound near Exit 28 to reports of a three-vehicle crash, including a motorcycle.

Westwood EMS and Fire Department are on scene, alongside MSP Crime Scene Services, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and MassDOT.

According to MassDOT, three right lanes are closed at this time.

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In #Westwood, three right lanes closed on I-95 SB at mile marker 28 due to crash. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 27, 2026

The scene remains active at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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