NEWPORT, RI — The city of Boston is considering launching a noise camera program, which would fine drivers with loud cars.

Boston City Council approved a request from Councilor Brian Worrell on Aug. 5 to explore the possibility of implementing the camera system.

Councilor Worrell said this request comes from years of complaints from residents about loud cars, often the result of illegal street takeovers

“It’s not just noise like during the day. This is noise at like 2 o’clock in the morning. This is noise from street takeovers where 200 individuals are outside with loudspeakers, partying on a Sunday night before the start of the week,” Councilor Worrell said.

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The program would place cameras around the city to detect loud cars.

Boston’s considering noise cameras: Look inside the tech already monitoring loud cars in Newport, RI

The cameras capture the license plates of vehicles that exceed a certain decibel level, and the driver then receives a fine in the mail.

Nearby cities like Newport, RI, have already implemented similar programs.

Newport Police Chief Ryan Duffy calls the program a “game changer,” with dozens of violations being issued since implementation in 2024.

Though he explains, the real win is the deterrence factor.

“When word had gotten out that we have this for noisy vehicles, I think we have seen a reduction in people who know that they have modified vehicles from coming into the city,” Chief Duffy said.

In Newport, a driver’s car would have to exceed 83 decibels, be caught on camera doing so, and have an officer verify the report before receiving a $250 fine in the mail.

The Newport system operates from mobile trailers placed in hotspots, or areas where residents have been reporting noise complaints.

The mobile trailer has a black panel that holds 60 tiny microphones along with a camera that generates a heat map to show officers where the noise is coming from, whether that be from the stereo or the muffler. Then, a secondary camera captures the license plate.

Boston’s considering noise cameras: Look inside the tech already monitoring loud cars in Newport, RI

“When we have less of these violations, it’s a positive impact to the community,” Chief Duffy said.

Boston still has a long way to go before seeing this system implemented if the city decides to move forward with it, but Councilor Worrell is hopeful it will help deter illegal activities, like street takeovers.

“We just need to find ways to increase enforcement but also to help increase the quality of life for so many residents,” Councilor Worrell said.

Providence became the second Rhode Island City to implement a noise camera program.

New York City has had the system since 2021.

In 2025, the city reported 1,691 summonses issued with penalties imposed amounting to $1,472,265, and the amount paid was $308,229.

So far in 2026, the city reports 1,007 summonses issued as of Aug. 20.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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