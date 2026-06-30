Boston’s Ariana Grande concerts moved to new dates

BOSTON — Two Ariana Grande shows in Boston are being rescheduled.

Boston’s TD Garden announced Monday that the show originally scheduled for Wednesday, July 22 will now take place on Thursday, July 23. And the show originally scheduled for Friday, July 24 will now take place on Sunday, July 26.

The change is to “ensure the full production can be delivered safely and as intended,” the Garden says.

The TD Garden says all tickets will be honored for the new dates.

A show at New York City’s Barclays Center on Sunday, July 12 has also been moved to Tuesday, July 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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