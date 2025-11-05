Boston youth baseball coach and former minor-leaguer arrested on drug trafficking charges

HYDE PARK, Mass. — A youth baseball coach was arrested on drug trafficking charges on Tuesday after allegedly selling fentanyl to an undercover Boston police officer on Oct.19.

The ordeal outlined in court documents claims Bryan Mejia worked as a “runner” with a drug trafficking organization. The 31-year-old was arraigned in Roxbury District Court, pleading not guilty.

Mejia played over 9 years of Minor League Baseball before becoming a coach with the Boston Athletic Academy.

“I love it because I love to work with the little kids, they enjoy baseball because that’s the sport I love,” Mejia explained.

The former professional baseball player spoke exclusively with Boston25 about the charges he’s facing.

“I made a mistake. Everybody makes mistakes,” Meija said. “I feel so bad about the academy. I feel bad for the parents, everybody who trusts me. My family, my kids, everyone. I feel so bad. I just want to say sorry.”

Meija said he hopes this situation can be settled soon so he can get back to coaching.

“That would be my first blessing because the first thing when this happened, I was thinking about my academy and my kids, parents, everything...what are they going to think about me? That’s my question now, what are they going to think, who I am?” Mejia explained.

Mejia has been working with the academy for a few years now, calling it his dream job, and his biggest blessing.

“When you’re playing and you’re inside the field, you feel like ‘I’m the superhero right now’ but when you’re out of the field and you can’t play no more, you can teach what you got, that makes you feel like you’re playing too,” Mejia explained.

Boston25 did reach out to the Boston Athletic Academy for comment, but have yet to hear back.

Meija said he spoke with the academy saying they have his back.

“They support me every day, so they called me. They know I’m a good guy so they told me I made a mistake and I hope everything’s going to be good,” Meija said.

Mejia is due back in court on December 1st.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group