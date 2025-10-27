Boston World Cup 2026: FIFA opens 2nd phase of ticket sales

FOXBORO, Mass. — The early ticket draw for the FIFA World Cup 26 is officially underway!
Fans have until October 31 at 11 a.m. ET to enter at FIFA.com/tickets.
Gillette Stadium in Foxboro is hosting seven matches.
🗓 Key Dates & Details:
- Domestic exclusivity period: From November 12, residents of Canada, Mexico, and the United States get a 72-hour window to buy single-match tickets for games hosted in their own country.
- ⛔ Cross-border ticket purchases are not allowed during this time.
- ✅ 75% of tickets in this phase will be released during this window.
- Global sales begin: Starting November 17, fans worldwide can purchase single-match and team-specific tickets across all host nations.
🔮 What’s Next:
- A random selection draw will follow the final draw on December 5.
- Additional tickets will be available via first-come, first-served sales closer to the tournament.
🎟 Hospitality & Entry Info:
- Premium packages are available now at FIFA.com/hospitality.
- Be sure to check entry requirements for each host country before purchasing.
💳 Visa is the preferred payment method, but other options are accepted.
