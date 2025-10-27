Local

Boston World Cup 2026: FIFA opens 2nd phase of ticket sales

By Boston25News.com Staff
APTOPIX Italy Israel WCup Soccer Italy's Mateo Retegui celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2026 Group I qualifying soccer match between Italy and Israel at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) (Luca Bruno/AP)
FOXBORO, Mass. — The early ticket draw for the FIFA World Cup 26 is officially underway!

Fans have until October 31 at 11 a.m. ET to enter at FIFA.com/tickets.

Gillette Stadium in Foxboro is hosting seven matches.

🗓 Key Dates & Details:

  • Domestic exclusivity period: From November 12, residents of Canada, Mexico, and the United States get a 72-hour window to buy single-match tickets for games hosted in their own country.
  • ⛔ Cross-border ticket purchases are not allowed during this time.
  • ✅ 75% of tickets in this phase will be released during this window.
  • Global sales begin: Starting November 17, fans worldwide can purchase single-match and team-specific tickets across all host nations.

🔮 What’s Next:

  • A random selection draw will follow the final draw on December 5.
  • Additional tickets will be available via first-come, first-served sales closer to the tournament.

🎟 Hospitality & Entry Info:

  • Premium packages are available now at FIFA.com/hospitality.
  • Be sure to check entry requirements for each host country before purchasing.

💳 Visa is the preferred payment method, but other options are accepted.

