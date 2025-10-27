Boston World Cup 2026: FIFA opens 2nd phase of ticket sales

FOXBORO, Mass. — The early ticket draw for the FIFA World Cup 26 is officially underway!

Fans have until October 31 at 11 a.m. ET to enter at FIFA.com/tickets.

Gillette Stadium in Foxboro is hosting seven matches.

🗓 Key Dates & Details:

Domestic exclusivity period: From November 12, residents of Canada, Mexico, and the United States get a 72-hour window to buy single-match tickets for games hosted in their own country.

⛔ Cross-border ticket purchases are not allowed during this time.

✅ 75% of tickets in this phase will be released during this window.

Global sales begin: Starting November 17, fans worldwide can purchase single-match and team-specific tickets across all host nations.

🔮 What’s Next:

A random selection draw will follow the final draw on December 5.

Additional tickets will be available via first-come, first-served sales closer to the tournament.

🎟 Hospitality & Entry Info:

Premium packages are available now at FIFA.com/hospitality.

Be sure to check entry requirements for each host country before purchasing.

💳 Visa is the preferred payment method, but other options are accepted.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group