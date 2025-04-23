Boston woman arrested, charged with alleged sex trafficking and child exploitation

BOSTON — A Boston woman was arrested on Wednesday following an extensive operation by authorities into sex trafficking and child exploitation.

29-year-old Shakera “Stacks” Pina of Boston was charged with:

Human Trafficking

Deriving Support from Prostitution

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Class D Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute

This comes after investigators discovered an online advertisement that solicited sexual favors, featuring photographs of a juvenile.

Undiscovered officers used department-issued phones to reply to the advertisement and began texting someone believed to be behind the ad. Officers were able to arrange a meeting to purchase sex services from the juvenile in a hotel room.

Authorities immediately conducted a surveillance and apprehension operation, and around 9:23 P.M., investigators received a call from the number on the advertisement of a woman saying she’ll be arriving soon. 21 minutes later, she called back saying she arrived.

Investigators met a 15-year-old girl in the hotel room and immediately identified themselves as police. The girl was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The investigation revealed that the girl was taken to the hotel by a woman named “Stacks”, who waited in a nearby vehicle.

Authorities later conducted a traffic stop on the woman’s vehicle, who tried fleeing but was later stopped.

When officers began approaching the vehicle, they saw the driver, later identified as Shakera Pina, allegedly attempting to destroy evidence.

Despite being told multiple times to stop, Pina did not listen. Investigators ultimately gained access to the vehicle and placed her under arrest without further incident.

A subsequent search of the vehicle and Pina’s person led to the recovery of several plastic bags containing marijuana, a digital scale, multiple denominations of U.S. currency, and condoms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group