Boston warns food delivery companies about crackdown on unlawful scooter, moped & motorcycle drivers

BOSTON — Boston’s Police Commissioner and the Mayor’s Chief of Streets are warning three major food delivery companies about an upcoming crackdown on unlawful scooter, moped, and motorcycle operations.

The letter was sent Monday to GrubHub, Uber Technologies, and DoorDash and gave each until Friday to respond to a list of questions.

Viewers have been complaining to Boston 25 News for months about the ongoing issue on Boylston Street in the Back Bay and other busy parts of Boston.

“Many of these drivers are operating unregistered vehicles,” the letter reads. “We have witnessed widespread and ongoing incidents of running red lights, driving on city sidewalks, driving the wrong way down one-way streets, driving at speeds in excess of posted limited, and collisions.”

Boston 25 News captured footage of scooter, moped, and motorcycle delivery drivers not abiding by the rules of the road.

“There’s a lot of different pods of where they meet up and then they’ll drive onto the sidewalks. It can be a little frustrating and scary,” said Kayla Pringle. “I’d really like to see it addressed.”

A city spokesperson said materials are being distributed to drivers and restaurants that use delivery services.

The flyers, translated into eleven languages, remind people that scooter, moped and motorcycle drivers must possess a driver’s license or learner’s permit, register their motorized bikes and wear a helmet.

“I feel like they just fly by, and it’s a jarring a cyclist in the bike lanes,” said Mike Roberts. “I can imagine a collision with a bicyclist or a pedestrian would be awful.”

City Council President Ed Flynn sent the following statement to Boston 25 News:

“We have seen a significant increase in reckless driving by operators of mopeds and scooters. We must implement a zero tolerance policy and arrest these reckless drivers that are causing public safety concerns throughout Boston’s neighborhoods. I have asked Boston Police to strictly enforce traffic laws and arrest reckless drivers.”

He told Boston 25 News that residents continue to express concerns that “they feel like it’s currently anything goes and the Wild West on the streets of Boston.”

“That needs to stop immediately,” Flynn added.

The letter sent on Monday asks the companies to provide details about how each plans to ensure safe delivery driving operations.

It says that Boston Police will be cracking down through traffic violations which may result in fines, loss of license or vehicle seizure.

“The city will consider your company responsible for continued violations by drivers operating on your behalf,” the letter warns.

