Boston union for hotel workers prepares to strike as agreement isn’t reached

The union for hotel workers in Boston confirms a contract agreement hasn’t been reached.

A spokesperson for UNITE HERE Local 26 said strikes could happen in the coming days.

The Union had said if an agreement wasn’t made by the end of the day Friday workers would go on strike indefinitely.

They said 35 union contracts covering more than 4,000 workers expired on August 31st. They said workers are fighting for raises, better benefits, and sustainable working conditions. This includes people who are receptionists, janitors, cooks, and more who say they’re willing to stop working until a fair contract agreement is made.

Boston 25 has reached out to Marriott, Omni, and Hilton Hotels for comment but hasn’t yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

