‘Offering crumbs’: 1,200 workers at 4 more Boston hotels walk off job in 3rd strike this month

BOSTON — More than 1,000 workers at four prominent Boston hotels walked off the job Thursday morning in the third citywide strike since Labor Day, officials said.

Boston’s hotel workers union, Unite Here Local 26, announced that nearly 1,200 room attendants, house persons, front desk agents, doorpersons, bellpersons, health club attendants, cooks, dishwashers, and banquet servers are now on strike at the Omni Parker House, Omni Boston Seaport, Renaissance Boston Seaport, and Westin Boston Seaport.

The striking workers, whose contract expired on Aug. 31, are fighting for a new deal with reasonable workloads and substantial wage increases, according to Unite Here Local 26.

“We have been bargaining with the hotel companies since April. From day one, the Union has been transparent about our demands – we need livable wages, fair scheduling, and safe workloads. But the hotels have continued to disrespect us by offering crumbs,” Unite Here Local 26 President Carlos Aramayo said. “It’s infuriating. These hotels would not be profitable without their employees, who have the skills, experience, and dedication to provide hospitality to guests at the highest level. That’s why workers are on strike: to make the hotels respect their work and pay them what they deserve.”

This strike marks the third wave of Boston hotel strikes and comprises the largest number of workers. The first wave of strikes began in Boston and eight other cities during the Labor Day weekend, and about 2,500 hotel workers from 12 Boston properties have walked off the job in three waves of three-day strikes.

Workers from the first and second strike waves are employees of the Hilton Park Plaza, Hilton Boston Logan Airport, Hampton Inn & Homewood Suites at the Hilton Seaport, Fairmont Copley Plaza, The Dagny Boston, Moxy Boston Downtown, The Newbury Boston, and the W Boston.

Unite Here Local 26 workers in Boston say they would prefer not to go on strike, but feel they have no choice given the lack of meaningful progress in current contract negotiations.

“I am on strike because I need a raise, and the hotel refuses to give us what we’re asking for,” said Kaba Kamara, a Houseperson at the Omni Boston Seaport Hotel who has worked there since the hotel opened in 2021. “It is always busy. I work full-time here, and sometimes I do overtime. But I still had to get a second job so that I can pay my mortgage and other monthly bills. My schedule is crazy – I don’t have enough time to spend with my family, with my 10-year-old daughter. I believe that one job should be enough!”

Unite Here Local 26 continues to warn travelers that labor disputes might disrupt their stay at Boston properties.

