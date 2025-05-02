Man in custody following search that led to shelter-in-place order in Newmarket NH

NEWMARKET, NH — A man is in custody following a search that triggered a shelter-in-place order in New Hampshire late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Newmarket police responded to a welfare check Thursday night but when officers arrived at the home, no one was there, according to officials.

Police were able to get in contact with the subject of the welfare request but they would not initially reveal their location, according to police.

Police eventually found them and they revealed they were the alleged victim of domestic abuse.

Police then began searching for 59-year-old Mark Allen McLean.

A business operator in downtown Newmarket called police and said McLean showed up, brandished a firearm and made threats of self-harm, including saying that he wanted to commit “suicide by cop,” according to Newmarket police.

Police determined that McLean fled into a large mill complex nearby. Around 4:10 a.m. Friday morning, police say they located McClean inside a mill complex in an apartment that was not his.

Police were able to take McLean into custody after a brief struggle, the department said. He was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

The incident is still under investigation by the Newmarket Police Department.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group