Boston travelers told to ‘plan ahead’ as Logan Airport sees hundreds of flight cancellations, delays

BOSTON — Flying in or out of Boston? You’d better pack your patience.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 507 flight delays and 78 cancellations at Logan International Airport, according to FlightAware.

While the ongoing government shutdown has impacted staffing operations at many major airports across the United States, including in Boston, the delays and cancellations at Logan are unrelated, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Port Authority told Boston 25 News.

“Due to weather and runway construction work, we are encouraging travelers to plan ahead and check with their airlines before coming to Boston Logan,” the Massport spokesperson said.

In addition to Boston, last week the Federal Aviation Administration reported staffing issues at airports in Nashville, Dallas, Chicago, and Philadelphia, and at its air traffic control centers in Atlanta, Houston, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Tuesday marks Day 13 of the government shutdown.

