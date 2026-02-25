Boston students head back to school following blizzard cleanup

BOSTON — It’s been 12 days since students were sitting at their desks. The city of Boston is taking a major step forward toward normalcy after the blizzard--students head back to school today.

Mayor Michelle Wu and Superintendent Mary Skipper will be at the Mildred Avenue K-8 School to welcome them back.

Monday’s blizzard dumped over a foot of snow on Boston. Crews have been working around the clock to clear streets and parking lots.

Residents had the tough task of digging their cars out. Even Mayor Wu joined in a shoveling meet-up on Tuesday.

Boston 25 News talked to people who were trying to stay positive, despite the overwhelming amount of snow they had to shovel out.

“It hasn’t been bad the last couple of years in Boston, this is crazy,” Erin and Jack Martell told Boston 25 News. “I’ve lived here for the last 10 years, and this is probably the worst we’ve seen it.”

“Am I done with the winter? Yes, but winter’s not done with us, there’s more coming,” laughed Cathy, who was digging out in the Back Bay.

More snow is forecasted for Wednesday, but it will seem like nothing compared to what residents have already been dealing with.

In Boston, the parking ban was lifted at 6 p.m. Tuesday night—so that means space savers must be removed by Thursday at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group