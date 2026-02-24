The city of Boston saw more than a foot of snow after Monday’s blizzard. With the snow emergency still in effect Tuesday, residents took the opportunity to start digging out.

“It hasn’t been bad the last couple of years in Boston, this is crazy. I’ve lived here for the last 10 years, this is probably the worst we’ve seen it,” Jack Martell said as he dug out his car in the South End with his wife, Erin.

Sydney Sumner was digging out her car in Back Bay, explaining street parking can be tricky in this situation.

“We were super worried because we usually park on Arlington and there’s a ban on Arlington through the storm through Monday, Sumner said.

Space savers and shovels: How Bostonians are navigating the post-blizzard cleanup

So, while folks in Back Bay were worried about where to put their cars, others in South Boston were guarding their spots.

“48 hours after the snow emergency ends, you can save your spot with whatever it is. I have a drying rack, I’ll probably put that out,” Cassidy Collins said. “Let’s hope nobody’s taking my spot.”

Mayor Michelle Wu joined the city’s snow shoveling meet-ups Tuesday in South Boston. She said January’s storm gave them insight into what residents needed which is why the parking ban for February’s storm lasted longer.

“Because there was already so much snow on the ground heading into this blizzard, we’re really trying new things to just get on top of it and make sure we can go hard, go fast right in the beginning and then save that effort later on,” Mayor Wu explained.

More snow is expected Wednesday, though it won’t be nearly as dramatic as what the area experienced Monday.

