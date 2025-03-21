Boston School Committee votes to close 4 schools, merge 2 others

BOSTON — The Boston School Committee voted late Thursday night to close four schools in the city and merge two more, despite pleas from teachers and parents to keep them open.

A 5-1 vote in favor of the closures and merger comes as the district faces high needs, special needs, and multi-lingual learners. District leaders say that combining resources at the bigger schools will allow for better student outcomes.

Excel High School in South Boston, Community Academy in Jamaica Plain, Mary Lyon Pilot High School in Brighton, and the Paul A. Dever Elementary School in Dorchester will close.

The John Winthrop Elementary School and Roger Clap Elementary School will be merged into the Frederick Middle School.

The closures and merger of the schools will save Boston Public Schools $20 million, which they plan to invest into larger schools to allow for more resources for students.

“Our reality is that many of our school buildings were built for a different time when decision-makers had a narrower understanding of what students needed to be successful,” Boston Public Schools Superintendant Mary Skipper said. “We are trying to rectify that through this work.”

About 1,300 students will be impacted by the changes, however, Boston Public Schools said it expected a decreased enrollment over the next five years and educators want to ensure they are planning for the future now.

The schools will close at the end of the 2025-26 school year.

RELATED:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group