Boston Red Sox name Chad Tracy permanent manager, extend Craig Breslow

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have removed the interim tag from Chad Tracy, naming him the 49th manager in franchise history and signing him to a three-year contract through the 2029 season with a club option for 2030.

The announcement comes after a remarkable turnaround under Tracy, who took over as interim manager on April 26. The Red Sox were 10-17 at the time, tied for the second-worst record in the American League. Since then, Boston has gone 74-55, posting the second-best record in the AL and the fifth-best mark in Major League Baseball.

“Chad was asked to step into a difficult situation with little notice, but the trust he immediately commanded at the major league level was earned through years of work across our organization,” Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement.

Under Tracy, the Red Sox also authored one of the most dominant stretches in franchise history, going 27-3 from July 3 through Aug. 7. The run included a 15-game winning streak that matched a club record previously set by the 1946 Red Sox.

A longtime member of the organization, Tracy managed Triple-A Worcester from 2022 through 2025, leading the WooSox to winning records in each of his four full seasons. He spent seven years in the Los Angeles Angels organization before joining the Red Sox system.

The Red Sox also announced they have exercised their 2029 and 2030 contract options on Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow.

Breslow, a member of Boston’s 2013 World Series championship team, has led baseball operations since October 2023. During his tenure, the Red Sox have compiled a 254-226 record, the third-best mark in the American League over that span.

“Craig and Chad have demonstrated all of those qualities, and they have earned our confidence in leading us forward,” Kennedy said.

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