Red Sox reinstate Willson Contreras from injured list

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox welcomed a key bat back to the lineup Sunday, reinstating first baseman Willson Contreras from the 10-day injured list.

Contreras had been sidelined since Aug. 31 with a left hamstring strain. The 34-year-old appeared in two rehab games with Double-A Portland, going 2-for-7 with a run scored and two RBIs before being activated.

The veteran slugger has been a major contributor for Boston this season, batting .274 with 26 home runs, 79 RBIs, 66 runs scored, and a .900 OPS across 125 games.

To make room on the roster, the Red Sox placed infielder Anthony Seigler on the 10-day injured list with right wrist inflammation.

Seigler exited Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Royals in the seventh inning because of wrist soreness. The 27-year-old is hitting .247 with three home runs, 13 RBIs, and a .727 OPS in 49 games for Boston this season.

Contreras’ return comes as the Red Sox continue their push through the final weeks of the regular season.

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