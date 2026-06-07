Boston records 2nd biggest turnout in attempt to break most people juggling soccer balls

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Soccer enthusiasts gathered at MIT on Saturday in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously juggling a soccer ball.

The event was part of a global effort that saw participation from more than 40 cities worldwide.

The aim was to surpass the previous record set by Poland in 2018, which involved 1,444 participants.

Each individual paid $15 to participate, with a portion of these proceeds designated for a fund dedicated to safeguarding grassroots soccer fields from climate-related risks.

"It felt amazing because we saw small kids. We saw parents with their kids. We saw all kinds of people here," said Andres Mesa, an organizer of the event. “So it’s amazing how a soccer ball could bring such a big community together.”

Philadelphia reported the largest turnout for the record attempt, with Boston recording the second largest number of participants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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