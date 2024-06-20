Boston Public Schools starting summer break early amid extreme heat, Celtics championship parade

BOSTON — Queue up some Alice Cooper! School’s out for summer in Boston.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper announced Thursday that schools across the city will be closed Friday amid the extreme heat and the Celtics rolling rally championship parade.

“Given the expected crowds, road closures and detours for the parade route, and our scheduled half day coinciding with the parade times, there is no safe and reliable way to transport our students, especially our youngest learners and special education students, from their schools to their drop off sites,” Skipper said in a statement. “The increased traffic could mean students waiting for their bus hours after dismissal, being delayed on hot buses for hours without access to food and water or trying to commute home on the MBTA at the same time as the large anticipated crowds, posing major safety and operational concerns for our students and staff.”

Feels-like temperatures across the region have topped 100 degrees since Tuesday.

Duck boats carrying Celtics players are slated to depart TD Garden at 11 a.m.

