Boston Public Schools staffer hospitalized after being attacked by student, official says

BOSTON — A Boston Public Schools staffer was hospitalized after they were attacked by a student on Friday morning, an education official said.

In a letter addressed to the Melvin H. King South End Academy community, school headmaster Cindie Neilson wrote, “A dysregulated student assaulted a member of school staff, and the staff member sustained injuries as a result of the incident.”

BPS Safety Services and Boston police officers were notified of the incident and responded to assist in deescalating the situation, according to Neilson.

The injured staff member was evaluated by the school nurse before Boston EMS transported her to a local hospital for additional treatment.

“As you know, the Melvin H. King South End Academy, like all schools in the Boston Public Schools, focuses on fostering a safe environment for every community member,” Neilson added.

In May, the McKinley Elementary and Technical High School was renamed the Melvin H. King South End Academy.

Friday’s incident remains under investigation.

