Boston Pride 2024 Parade and Festival: Everything you need to know

BOSTON — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to participate the Boston Pride 2024 Parade and Festival on Saturday.

The region’s largest LGBTQ+ event will extend throughout the day and include a parade, festival and block party. It is free and open to the public.

This year’s event, with the theme “Still Here: In Living Color,” aims “to celebrate the vibrancy of Boston’s LGBTQ+ community and its history-makers,” according to organizers.

“We hope everyone can make this theme their own, by finding the word or phrase that speaks to how they are showing up in the world; for me, I am “Still Here: VIVACIOUSLY, In Living Color,” said Adrianna Boulin, president of Boston Pride for the People, said in April.

The parade will start in Copley Square at 11 a.m. on Saturday and move through the city’s South End, finishing at Boston Common.

Several hundred community groups, businesses, schools, government agencies, employee resource groups, elected officials, and others are expected to march in the parade.

The festival, slated to begin at noon until 6 p.m., will include performances from local and national entertainers.

City Hall Plaza will host a block party for those 21 years or age and older. The block party is slated to begin at 2 p.m. and last through 8 p.m.

Last year, more than 1 million people attended Boston Pride festivities, organizers said.

Organizers estimate that there will be over 200 booths at the festivals.

The cost of producing the parade and festivals is estimated at nearly $1 million. The event also relies on contributions from community and businesses, organizers said.

Organizers recommend taking public transportation to the events, or reserving parking in advance by visiting the Boston Pride Parade SpotHero Parking Page.

“Boston has a historic legacy of advancing equity and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. I’m grateful to Boston Pride for The People for their critical work to ensure that we are creating space for joy and inclusivity throughout the year,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement on the event’s website. “I look forward to welcoming people from all across the region and country to Boston.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

