Boston police warns the public of scams collecting money and precious metals

BOSTON — Boston Police Department is warning the public of a new scam, as scammers impersonate Tech Support and Government employees asking to collect money and precious metals.

The scam, which specifically targets seniors, starts with an alleged government associate or tech support worker telling people that their bank account has been exposed or hacked. They then tell the individual to “keep their money safe” by telling them to withdraw their money or to buy gold, silver, or any form of precious metal. The scammers will also allegedly inform people where you can buy these items.

The scammers will then send a “courier” to the individual’s house or direct them to a public area, even giving the victim a code to signify the transaction. The scammer will then collect the funds and never be heard from again.

Boston Police Department provided tips on how to prevent this from happening to you or someone you know:

The US Government and legitimate companies will never ask you to buy gold or precious metals.



Don’t share your home address or meet with strangers to hand over cash or metals.



Avoid clicking on unsolicited pop-ups, links in texts, or email attachments from unknown senders.



Don’t call phone numbers that appear in unexpected pop-ups, texts, or emails.



Don’t install software or allow access to your computer when asked by unknown individuals.

If you or anyone has been a victim of scams like these Boston Police is asking you to contact 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

