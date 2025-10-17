Boston police warn public of costly charity scams targeting women in parking lots

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has issued a community alert following a series of fraudulent charity solicitation incidents targeting residents across the city.

What’s happening

Groups of one to three male suspects have been approaching women in parking lots, claiming to collect donations for a deceased child or a related charity. Victims report aggressive behavior and unauthorized charges ranging from $4,000 to $50,000 after suspects handled their phones or credit cards.

Suspect description: Black males, ages 20–40, about 5’10”, with long hair (braids or dreadlocks). One suspect has a red tattoo above the left eye.

Reported losses: 11 local cases totaling $170,700, with similar scams reported nationwide.

Additional reports

Police have also received complaints about two to four younger males near South Station, soliciting donations for a football team or selling candy. These individuals have similarly used mobile card readers to obtain unauthorized funds.

Public safety reminder

Do not hand over your phone or credit card to anyone.

Verify any charitable organization independently before donating.

Create distance and report suspicious activity to the police immediately.

If you have information about similar incidents, contact the Boston Police Department or call 911 in an emergency.

