Boston police seeking public help in identifying Back Bay assault suspect

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in an assault and battery incident at a CVS Pharmacy in the Back Bay.

The incident occurred on October 2, at approximately 5:13 p.m. at the CVS located at 587 Boylston Street. A female suspect reportedly entered the store, took merchandise, and assaulted a security employee before leaving the premises.

The suspect is described as a Black female in her 30s, last seen wearing a red jacket and white shorts. After the incident, she briefly stood outside the store before leaving in an unknown direction.

Community members are encouraged to provide any information they may have anonymously. Tips can be submitted via phone at 1-800-494-TIPS (8477), by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463), or through the Boston Police CrimeStoppers website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

