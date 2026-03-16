Boston police seeking public help to identify suspect in connection to robbery in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston Police Department detectives are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a woman in connection with an armed robbery in Dorchester.

On Wednesday, March 4, officers responded to the location at approximately 8:25 p.m. following reports of a person armed with a knife.

The suspect is described as a Black female, of thin build, and stands between 5′6″-7″. At the time of the incident, she was seen wearing a blonde wig, a gray jacket, a pink sweater, black pants, and gray boots.

According to reports from the scene, the woman entered the store while armed with a knife and began swinging the weapon at customers. She then walked through the aisles and confiscated various pieces of merchandise.

The victim told investigators that the woman pointed the knife at him and threatened to stab him if he tried to approach her. Before fleeing the store, the suspect allegedly threw a glass on the ground. The victim noted the woman is a known shoplifter at the location, though he did not know her name.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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