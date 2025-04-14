Boston police seek public’s help identify suspect who allegedly vandalized Uber employees vehicle

Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly vandalized an Uber employee’s vehicle.
According to Boston police, the incident occurred on Sunday, around 1:15 a.m. in the area of 113 Dartmouth Street.
The suspect is described as a female and reportedly vandalized an Uber employee’s vehicle.
The incident is under investigation ad anyone with information is asked to contact District D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619.
Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line:
- By Phone: 1-800-494-TIPS
- By Text: Text “TIP” to CRIME (27463)
- Online: Boston Police CrimeStoppers
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
