Boston police seek public’s help identify suspect who allegedly vandalized Uber employees vehicle

Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly vandalized an Uber employee’s vehicle.

According to Boston police, the incident occurred on Sunday, around 1:15 a.m. in the area of 113 Dartmouth Street.

The suspect is described as a female and reportedly vandalized an Uber employee’s vehicle.

The incident is under investigation ad anyone with information is asked to contact District D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line:

  • By Phone: 1-800-494-TIPS
  • By Text: Text “TIP” to CRIME (27463)
  • Online: Boston Police CrimeStoppers

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

