Boston Police seek public’s help to identify suspect in Prudential Center store theft

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
Boston larceny suspect (Boston Police)
BOSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person in connection with a larceny from the Canada Goose store inside the Prudential Center.

On Sunday, at approximately 2:34 p.m., officers responded to the store after a report of shoplifting.

When officers arrived, they were advised that a male suspect had concealed a store jacket and left the store without paying.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact detectives at 617-343-5619.

Community members wishing to provide information anonymously may do so by calling 1-800-494-TIPS (8477), texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463) or online at the Boston Police CrimeStoppers website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

