Boston police seek public help in searching for missing teen from Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston police are seeking public help searching for a missing teen from Roxbury.

17-year-old Tashara Devoe-Bowman was last seen on January 9 around 6:30 a.m. when she left her home for school

Bowman attends the Greater Egleston Academy at 80 School Street in Jamaica Plain and reportedly left early that day and hasn’t been seen since police say.

Bowman is described as being a black female, 5′0″ tall, approximately 150 lbs, has brown eyes, dark brown hair, a medium build, with straight hair to her shoulders but was last worn in a ponytail.

She usually wears a knee-length Ralph Lauren navy blue jacket with brown fur on the hood. It’s unknown if she was wearing it the day she went missing.

According to police, she also suffers from depression.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to police at 617-343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

