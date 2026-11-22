BOSTON — Boston police are seeking help identifying a person connected to a larceny investigation.

Police said the incident happened near 300 Longwood Ave. at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Officers said the person of interest was described as a man wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group