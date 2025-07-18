Boston police searching for suspects in connection with armed carjacking

BOSTON — A search is underway for two suspects wanted in connection with an armed carjacking in Boston late Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a carjacking in the area of 1960 Beacon Street in the city’s Brighton neighborhood just before 11 p.m. learned a pair of suspects had flashed firearms before forcing a victim out of their vehicle and driving off with it, according to the Boston Police Department.

The suspects fled the area in the direction of Commonwealth Avenue, police noted.

The stolen vehicle was later found abandoned in the area of 242 Market Street, which is about two miles away from the scene of the alleged carjacking.

Police didn’t say if the victim suffered any injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

