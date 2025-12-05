BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has released images of the suspect who was involved in numerous larcenies at Boston’s City Hall.

Boston police release photos of suspect in relation to multiple larcenies at City Hall (Boston Police Department)

The suspect is described as a man wearing a brown beanie, a dark jacket, sweatpants, a white shirt, a blue facemask, and a black-and-white scarf.

According to a police report, an unidentified member of the public accessed private offices and suites inside the building around noon on Monday.

The report claims that an individual stole wallets, cards, cash, IDs, and other items from bags and desks in the area.

Several employees reported missing items to the police and the city hall security.

Boston police are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact Detectives at (617) 343-4571.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line:

By Phone: 1-800-494-TIPS

By Text: Text “TIP” to CRIME (27463)

Online: Boston Police CrimeStoppers

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

