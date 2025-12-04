Boston City Hall on edge after ‘security breach’, items reportedly stolen from private offices

Boston Police are investigating a security breach at City Hall earlier this week that reportedly led to stolen wallets, cash, and more from employee desks and bags.

According to a police report, an unidentified member of the public accessed private offices and suites inside the building around noon Monday.

The report claims that an individual stole wallets, cards, cash, IDs and other items from bags and desks in the area.

Several employees reported missing items to police and city hall security.

According to the police report, nearby city hall employees “observed an unknown male in the area who was wearing a brown beanie, dark jacket, sweatpants, and a blue facemask.”

Police have yet to report any arrests made in connection to the incident.

Boston city councilor Ed Flynn said he’s been in the building everyday this week.

“We need to determine what happened, why it happened, and to investigate it thoroughly,” he said on Wednesday. “We have to provide residents and employees with a safe working environment.”

A flashing Boston MPS cruiser sat outside city hall’s front doors Wednesday night.

A city spokesperson told Boston 25 Wednesday, “Boston City Hall must be a safe and welcoming space all year round for residents, visitors and our City employees. Boston Police are investigating this incident to ensure that any needed security protocols or resources will be addressed.”

Flynn said he and others are calling for heightened security around offices holding the public’s confidential information.

He finished, “I am concerned about this. I love this building. I love working with the employees... But, we need to do a better job providing a safer environment.”

