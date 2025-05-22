Boston police looking to identify 4 people in connection with alleged assault in Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston police are looking to identify four individuals in connection with an alleged assault in Roxbury.

A woman was physically assaulted by four individuals in the area of 835 Huntington Avenue around 4:18 p.m. Thursday, according to Boston police.

One of the suspects pepper-sprayed the woman, according to Boston police.

Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston police at (617) 343-4275.

