Boston police investigating two early morning Christmas stabbings

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating two early morning Christmas stabbings.

Both incidents took place downtown shortly after 2 a.m.

Officers responded to 17 Court Street for reports of a male stabbed. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second incident took place at 275 Tremont Street. Officers found a male with stab wounds upon arrival as well as a second person who sustained an injury to his face. Both injuries are considered non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made and the investigations into the incidents continue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

