Local

Boston police investigating string of commercial robberies

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston police investigating string of commercial robberies Boston police investigating string of commercial robberies (Boston Police)
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a string of commercial robberies.

The incidents involve the theft of cash registers reported over the past week.

In each incident, the suspect or suspects used a ruse in which they appeared to make a purchase before seizing the cash register when the clerk opened it.

In all incidents, one suspect has been described as wearing a black puffy jacket with the hood up, black pants, and a black surgical mask.

No weapons were displayed during any of the incidents.

The locations of the incidents are:

  1. 853 River Street, Hyde Park
  2. 59 Fairmount Avenue, Hyde Park
  3. 739 Parker Street, Roxbury
  4. 186 Heath Street, Jamaica Plain

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to call Boston Police, or call 911 in case of an emergency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read