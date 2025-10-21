Boston police investigating string of commercial robberies

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a string of commercial robberies.

The incidents involve the theft of cash registers reported over the past week.

In each incident, the suspect or suspects used a ruse in which they appeared to make a purchase before seizing the cash register when the clerk opened it.

In all incidents, one suspect has been described as wearing a black puffy jacket with the hood up, black pants, and a black surgical mask.

No weapons were displayed during any of the incidents.

The locations of the incidents are:

853 River Street, Hyde Park 59 Fairmount Avenue, Hyde Park 739 Parker Street, Roxbury 186 Heath Street, Jamaica Plain

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to call Boston Police, or call 911 in case of an emergency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

