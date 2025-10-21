Boston police investigating string of commercial robberies

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a string of commercial robberies.
The incidents involve the theft of cash registers reported over the past week.
In each incident, the suspect or suspects used a ruse in which they appeared to make a purchase before seizing the cash register when the clerk opened it.
In all incidents, one suspect has been described as wearing a black puffy jacket with the hood up, black pants, and a black surgical mask.
No weapons were displayed during any of the incidents.
The locations of the incidents are:
- 853 River Street, Hyde Park
- 59 Fairmount Avenue, Hyde Park
- 739 Parker Street, Roxbury
- 186 Heath Street, Jamaica Plain
Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to call Boston Police, or call 911 in case of an emergency.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
