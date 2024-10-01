Local

Boston police investigating stabbing in Roxbury

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Boston police investigating stabbing in Roxbury Boston police investigating stabbing in Roxbury

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a stabbing in Roxbury.

The stabbing happened in the area of 811 Harrison Avenue after 10:30 p.m.

According to police, officers responded and transported the victim to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Additional information is not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read